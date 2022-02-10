West Bengal: Calcutta HC instructs SEC to reconsider security deployment during civic polls

Kolkata: A day after State Election Commission (SEC) announced that 9000 state police personnel will be deployed during the civic polls scheduled on February 12 in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the State Election Commission to rethink over the security deployment and inform court within 12 hours.

“The High Court has said that if there is any untoward incident then the Election Commissioner Saurav Das will be held responsible. Court also instructed the SEC to hold meetings with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DG before informing the final decision of security deployment to the court,” said the High Court sources.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday, SEC had announced that 9000 state police personnel will be deployed during the civic polls out of which 5500 armed police will be there.

“Armed police will be there at every booth where the polls are being held. 3500 police will not be armed but will be placed equally at all four places. Special attention will be given to Bidhannagar as it is a sensitive place,” EC sources claimed.

Meanwhile, state BJP held gherao at the SEC office on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the civic polls at four places on February 12 should be either cancelled or central forces should be deployed to avoid ‘untoward’ incidents.

“We have demanded deployment of central forces in all four places and para-military forces in Bidhannagar. HC had said that EC will be responsible for untoward incidents but no IAS officer will take the blame. Despite having DCR at every place BJP candidates are denied to file their nominations,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also specifically demanded cancellation of civic polls at Sainthia, Budge Budge, Dinhata and Bolpur .

However, according to SEC sources, they are investigating the complaints where BJP candidates are denied to file their nominations.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:54 PM IST