West Bengal: Calcutta HC directs SEC to review ground situation in municipalities going to polls

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to review the condition of the places which will go for civic polls on February 27.

Asking to take the decision of deploying security forces at 108 municipality bodies, the High Court has asked SEC to take stock of ground situation.

“The opposition is demanding deployment of para military forces as there were sporadic incidents of violence in the last civic polls on February 12. The Division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, also said that if there is any new violence during the remaining civic polls then the Commissioner will be held responsible,” said the High Court sources.

The High Court sources also claimed that the division bench of the court had asked the Commissioner to hold a joint meeting with the home secretary and the DGP within 24 hours.

It can be noted that the petitioners have claimed that there is a state of terror is prevailing and in almost 10 per cent of the municipalities going for polls, as in several places according to the petitioner had won several municipal wards ‘uncontested’

According to the High Court sources, the division bench had asked to deploy ‘impartial’ IAS cadres as observers during the polls and had also asked to install CCTV cameras at every booth.

The court also instructed the SEC to examine whether the schemes of the state government have been allowed to operate without violating the Model Code of Conduct.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:51 PM IST