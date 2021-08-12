e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:56 PM IST

West Bengal: Calcutta HC adjourns Mamata Banerjee's petition against Nandigram election result till November 15

Aritra Singha
| (PTI Photo)

After Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday moved the Supreme Court over Nandigram case, the Calcutta High Court adjourned the hearing till November 15.

According to High Court sources, Suvendu said that since he had moved the apex court for which he had filed a plea in Calcutta High Court.

“Suvendu also feels that he won’t get justice from West Bengal for which he had moved the apex court,” said the sources.

Notably, challenging the election polls TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee moved the High Court requesting recounting of the result of Nandigram constituency where apparently Suvendu had won by 1956 votes.

It can be recalled that initially this case was assigned to Justice Kausik Chanda but recused him from the case as Mamata Banerjee claimed that Justice Chanda is BJP person and also that she won’t get justice if Justice Chanda heard the case and imposing a fine five lakh rupees for questioning the judiciary Justice Chanda had stepped down from the case.

Meanwhile, the BJP led Central government on Thursday had awarded ‘Z’ category security to LoP Suvendu’s youngest brother Soumendu Adhikari.

Cooch Behar, leader of Rajbangshi community Ananta Maharaj was given ‘Y’ category security.

This development comes after the security agency and central intelligence informed that these two leaders require proper protection.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:57 PM IST

