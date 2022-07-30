West Bengal: Cabinet reshuffle likely as WBSSC scam jolts CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Following the arrest of former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the WBSSC recruitment scam, the Trinamool Congress is likely to undergo a major reshuffle both in the cabinet as well as in the organization soon.

According to party sources, the reshuffle is being made with an aim of an image makeover for the party.

A senior TMC leader on anonymity said that he doesn’t know what the changes will be.

“Whether few ministers will be changed or whether it will be a wholesome change only time will say. We are also waiting for the changes,” said the TMC leader.

However according to poll analysts, the ‘reshuffle’ is needed for the party makeover.

“After the scam surfaced, the party had received a backlash and the change was needed to change the image of the party. This can give a good message. With the crisis, Abhishek Banerjee became the crisis manager of TMC. The young faces are coming up,” said poll analysts Bishwanath Chakraborty.

According to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, such ‘cosmetic changes’ won’t have an impact on a ‘structurally corrupted party like TMC’.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ‘relieved’ arrested TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee from all his ministerial posts and kept all the ministries under her supervision.

Mamata on Thursday also hinted towards a reshuffle in the cabinet soon.