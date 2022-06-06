e-Paper Get App

West Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata Banerjee chancellor of state-run universities

Slamming the move, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the education system has gone for a ’toss’ in Bengal

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: In the cabinet meeting on Monday, it was decided that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will replace the Governor as the Chancellor in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries University, Health University and other universities funded by the state government.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the bill for the same will be introduced in the Assembly.

“Apart from other government universities, the University of Health, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Chief Minister will be the Chancellor replacing the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. CM would replace Dhankhar even in all government aided universities. Education Minister Bratya Basu will be the Digitor of the private universities replacing the Governor,” said the Nabanna sources.

On May 26, in the cabinet meeting, it was decided that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as Chancellor in all state-run universities.

Addressing the media at the state secretariat Nabanna, state education minister Bratya Basu was heard saying that soon a bill will be introduced at the Assembly for necessary act amendment.

According to state government sources, if the Governor doesn’t affirm the bill then the administration ‘will take the ordinance route’.

Educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri said that such a step has to be taken as Dhankhar often ‘keeps several bills on hold’.

TMC secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay on Monday said that a total of six will be introduced in the Assembly Monsoon Session.

Slamming the move, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the education system has gone for a ’toss’ in Bengal.

