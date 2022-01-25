West Bengal: Bypolls to Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats likely to held in March

Kolkata: Bypolls to Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats are likely to be held in the first week of March.

According to Election Commission sources, the notification will be floated in the first week of February.

“In between the bypolls there are several civic polls for which the notification will be floated a month before so that proper arrangements can also be maintained amidst the pandemic,” said the Election Commission sources.

It is pertinent to mention that bypoll in Ballygunge Assembly seat is necessitated after the death of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee on November 4 last year while undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Mukherjee, who was a key Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet held several portfolios including the Panchayat department.

On the other hand, former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo left his post and defected to the TMC in September last year.

Incidentally, citing that he deserved promotion by the BJP led Central government, the two-time BJP MP left the party and resigned from his post after he was asked to resign from the Union Ministry.

Taking to Twitter a couple of days back, Supriyo claimed that he was ‘instrumental’ in completing most of the Central government’s work in this state.

“I deserved promotion after diligently & successfully working as an MoS & spotlessly too for 7 years but If I don't get acknowledged for my hard work, I lose respect for my Bosses & if there no respect, there no point in handing on cuz I won’t be able to give my best when dejected,” Supriyo mentioned on Twitter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:41 PM IST