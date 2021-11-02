West Bengal bypolls results: Trinamool Congress emerges victorious in all four constituencies including Dinhata and Shantipur

The ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal emerged victorious in all the four constituencies including Dinhata and Shantipur in the bypolls. The bypolls were held in four assembly constituencies in West Bengal, including Dinhata, Gosaba, Khardaha and Santipur on October 30.

According to official data of ECI, TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has won the Khardaha assembly seat by a margin of over 93,000 votes, whereas in Dinhata constituency, TMC's Udayan Guha won by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

In Dinhata, BJP's Shok Mandal secured 25,387 votes, while TMC's Udayan Guha secured 1,89,153 votes. In Khardaha, TMC won with 1,13,647 votes, whereas BJP has secured only 20,198 votes.

Moreover, the TMC is also leading in Gosaba and Santipur constituencies with 1,60,231 votes and 1,10,907 votes respectively Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!" Apart from the state Chief Minister, TMC leader Derek O'Brien also claimed victory of all party candidates in West Bengal.

Santipur and Dinhata seats fell vacant after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resigned from the assembly, respectively. Whereas, elections on the other two seats are being held as All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) MLAs Kajal Sinha (Khardaha) and Jayanta Naskar (Gosaba) died due to COVID-19.

TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had resigned from the Bhabanipur constituency to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the Assembly, is fighting from Khardaha.The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls held earlier this year, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

Banerjee, who had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections, marked a landslide victory in the Bhabanipur by-polls held in September, securing her post as chief minister.

(With agency inputs)

