West Bengal: Bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seat scheduled to be held on April 12

Kolkata: Election Commission on Saturday announced that the bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha will take place on April 12 and the counting will be on April 16.

According to Election Commission sources, the notice had been floated well in advance so that proper arrangements can be made for the bypolls.

It is pertinent to mention that bypoll in Ballygunge Assembly is necessary after the death of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee passed away on November 4 last year while undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Mukherjee, who was a key Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet held several portfolios including the Panchayat department.

On the other hand, former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo left his post and defected to the TMC in September last year.

Incidentally, citing that he deserved promotion by the BJP led Central government, the two times BJP MP left BJP and resigned from his post after he was asked to resign from the Union Ministry.

Taking to Twitter in January, Supriyo claimed that he was ‘instrumental’ in completing most of the Central government’s work in this state.

“I deserved promotion after diligently & successfully working as an MoS & spotlessly too for 7 years but If I don't get acknowledged for my hard work, I lose respect for my Bosses & if there no respect, there no point in handing on cuz I won’t be able to give my best when dejected,” Supriyo mentioned on Twitter.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:08 PM IST