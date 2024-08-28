West Bengal Braces For Bandh A Day After Nabanna Abhijan Protests Chaos

Police use tear gas on protestors during the Nabanna Abhijan protest against the alleged rape and murder of RG Kar Hospital doctor, in Kolkata on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) | ANI

Just a day after the chaos at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, the state is bracing itself for Bengal Bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (August 28). The 12-hour bandh has been called by BJP, which sits in the opposition in the state, to protest against police crackdown on 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest organised by student organisations on Tuesday.

BJP leaders in the state have came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government following the violent crackdown from the authorities on 'Nabanna Abhijan' demonstrations. The police used water cannons and conducted lathi-charge against demonstrators. Tear gas shells were also used.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul told ANI that state government had become spineless and also alleged that police authorities violated Supreme Court orders. She added that Banerjee government was scared.

"If she was not afraid, she would not have used lathi charge, tear gas. This injustice will not work. Mamata Banerjee is insulting the people who have put her on the throne today," said Paul

"They are going around with a disgusting attitude. They have all become spineless. Police have invalidated the orders of the Supreme Court. They used water cannons mixed with chemicals on the protestors. They are unable to provide safety to women of the state and when women protest, they use force to disperse them. We will continue to protest," she added.

Bus drivers asked to wear helmets

State government has asked drivers and conductors of the state government buses in Kolkata to wear helmets, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) denounced Nabanna Abhijan protests and accused BJP of being behind it. The party said that the protests were "nothing short of a FATAL ATTACK on Bengal!"

Taking to social media platform X, the TMC said that "BJP's idea of a 'peaceful protest'" was stone pelting and injuries police personnel.