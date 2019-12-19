West Bengal: Bombs hurled at police, DCP Ajeet Singh Yadav injured

Yadav, who was leading the police team, has been admitted to a hospital here. He has suffered injuries on both legs and face. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the restriction on internet services has been extended for the next 48 hours across the North Dinajpur district.

The new citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.