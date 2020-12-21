West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says he has the vaccine for 'TMC virus'

Durgapur (West Bengal): A day after Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the alleged "misrule" in West Bengal, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh amped the assault on the ruling party, claiming that he has the 'vaccine' for 'TMC virus'.

Ghosh, the president of the BJP's West Bengal unit, was addressing a rally here on Monday, where he said that TMC will be gone from the state by the month of May next year. This, he said, is because he holds the "vaccine" against the "TMC virus".

He also bragged about the fact that neither the TMC nor the COVID-19 disease itself had managed to "do anything" to him.

"Just like corona, TMC wasn't able to do anything to me. But we have a vaccine for corona though we don't know when it'll be gone for good. But I know TMC will be gone from Bengal in May next year. I have the vaccine for TMC virus," said Dilip Ghosh in Durgapur.