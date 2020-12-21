West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says he has the vaccine for 'TMC virus'

Durgapur (West Bengal): A day after Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the alleged "misrule" in West Bengal, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh amped the assault on the ruling party, claiming that he has the 'vaccine' for 'TMC virus'.
Ghosh, the president of the BJP's West Bengal unit, was addressing a rally here on Monday, where he said that TMC will be gone from the state by the month of May next year. This, he said, is because he holds the "vaccine" against the "TMC virus".
He also bragged about the fact that neither the TMC nor the COVID-19 disease itself had managed to "do anything" to him.
"Just like corona, TMC wasn't able to do anything to me. But we have a vaccine for corona though we don't know when it'll be gone for good. But I know TMC will be gone from Bengal in May next year. I have the vaccine for TMC virus," said Dilip Ghosh in Durgapur.
Notably, the war of words between the TMC and the BJP grows more intense as the state heads towards the Legislative Assembly polls, scheduled to be held early next year.
Last month, TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal had described the BJP as the "biggest virus in Bengal", and the saffron party's state chief Dilip Ghosh retorted later, saying that the ruling party's days are numbered.
BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu had also said that "central agencies are preparing vaccines for TMC leaders like Anubrata Mondal (to cure them of the virus)."
"Wait for six months," the BJP leader had said.
Meanwhile, after Amit Shah accused the TMC-led West Bengal government of corruption and anarchy during his two-day tour of the state over the weekend, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he was telling lies.
She added the BJP is "cheatingbaaz (cheat)".
"It does not suit the home minister to tell lies just for political mileage. For politics, they can do and say anything."
Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address a political rally on December 29 in Birbhum where Shah held a roadshow on Sunday.
West Bengal is due for Assembly elections in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies)
