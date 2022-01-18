West Bengal: BJP's central leadership takes stock of dissenting state leaders

Kolkata: After a series of closed-door meetings of the dissenting BJP leaders, the central leadership on Tuesday took stock of the present situation from the state leadership.

According to BJP sources, not just of dissenting leaders but the central leaders have also taken stock of the ‘poster issue’ in the state.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP Bongaon MP and Union minister Shantanu Thakur held a closed-door meeting at Kolkata Port Trust on Saturday with those leaders whose name didn’t feature in the state committee list.

After the meeting, without naming anyone, Thakur claimed that a state leader is ‘misinforming’ central leadership just for that person’s ‘personal interest’.

Soon after Thakur’s comment, BJP state general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty’s posters with ‘maligning comments’ were seen in local trains and also at various parts of the city including BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Another dissenting leader Ritesh Tiwari last week, taking to Twitter, claimed that Chakraborty was in touch with poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s team.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that nobody had called him and also that ‘dissent’ is always there when there is a ‘change’.

“There will be dissenting leaders and with time things will be sorted. A change is happening in the party for which there are people who are finding it difficult to adjust,” said Ghosh.

Dissenting party leader and BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania said that the central leaders are busy with elections in five states.

“Matua representatives are needed in the state committee. We have nothing against the party. Maybe after the election we will talk with the central leadership,” mentioned Kirtania.

Meanwhile, BJP sources also confirmed that Amitabha Chakraborty had complained to party's national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh about the 'poster issue' and also informed him about the number of dissenting leaders present in the closed-door meeting called by Shantanu Thakur.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:14 PM IST