West Bengal: BJP youth wing president Saumitra Khan winds up in another controversy

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP youth wing president Saumitra Khan once again got into controversy after a group of people from youth wing complained against Saumitra to BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh.

“Saumitra is spoiling the democracy of the party. He is prioritizing the new women who have joined BJP and is not giving any chance to traditional BJP”, read the complain letter.

Notably, a couple of days back without seeking anyone permission Saumitra had declared one Maumita Saha as the general secretary of the youth wing for which he had to face criticism from traditional BJP cadres.

It can be recalled earlier this month, without naming Leader of Opposition, Saumitra had maligned both Suvendu Adhikari and party chief Dilip Ghosh and even left the youth wing post.

Following the request of BJP national secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Saumitra didn’t resign and at a recent closed door meeting have even apologized from Dilip.