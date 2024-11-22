West Bengal: BJP Writes To Reconsider ‘No Confidence’ Motion Against Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay

Biman Bandhopadhyay and Suvendu Adhikari | Agency Photo

Kolkata: Ahead of the winter session of the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had sent a letter to the Speaker’s office asking to reconsider Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to move a motion seeking the removal of Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

Notably, on August 5, the deputy Speaker had not allowed the saffron camp to move the motion citing ‘time issues’.

Talking to the media, Adhikari as cited in the letter said that the notice is still valid as after the notice was served, the House didn’t get prorogued.

“Even if this time the notice is not given any heed. Then there are further provisions and we will take necessary action if again the notice is ignored. The House had not been prorogued since the notice was submitted, asserting that the notice remains valid,” said Adhikari.

Incidentally, the saffron camp Legislators have time and again complained and alleged that the Speaker is ‘biased’ towards the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and also that he tries to ‘muffle’ the voice of the opposition.

The TMC however, said that the BJP is trying to get ‘attention’ before the House opens on November 23 for the winter session.

Meanwhile, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed a section of lower-level police and mentions about bringing change in the CID, the Leader of Opposition urged the Chief Minister to conduct state Assembly polls a year before its stipulated time.

“The Chief Minister herself has been a police minister for over 13 years. Those whom she had brought in politics from her family have scams in every sector and not just in coal and sand smuggling. Through Dear and Martin lottery tickets and electoral bonds her party has earned several crores, apart from the undocumented asset. I would ask her to either give the fund in the Chief Minister’s relief fund or to non-government companies like Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh for people’s welfare,” said Adhikari.

Taking further potshots, Adhikari mentioned, “Apart from the scams, after RG Kar rape and murder incident educated people are not supporting her. By slamming the police, she is trying to clean her image. She should resign and conduct elections a year before it is scheduled.”

Notably, West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in 2026.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday asked the police working at the behest of other political parties to keep their ‘bags packed’. According to Ghosh, after TMC comes back to power in 2026 Assembly elections with ‘absolute majority’ these police personnel will face ‘dire consequences’.