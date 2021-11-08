West Bengal: BJP visits EC office, demands civic polls together and not in fragments

Kolkata: A case filed in public interest in Calcutta High Court over civic polls in West Bengal.

According to High Court sources, a person Moushumi Roy had filed the case and the hearing is due on November 17.

“Polls in almost 114 municipalities are due for over two years and the ruling Trinamool Congress had given their own people the posts in the board of administration. All the polls should take place together and not in fraction,” the sources said quoting Moushumi.

Notably, The TRinamool Congress government last week had sought permission from the election commission to hold civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19 and the remaining in January.

Meanwhile, BJP visited the state Election Commission demanding holding of all the civic polls together.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that being ‘politically motivated’ the Trinamool Congress government is trying to hold Kolkata and Howrah Municipal corporation polls separately.

“We demand a poll in all the municipalities together and not in fragments. Since we are demanding this it is giving a clear message that the BJP can field candidates in all the municipalities. In case any machinery is a hindrance then the counting in all the municipalities should be conducted together,” said Sukanta.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged that unlike bypoll the Trinamool Congress will use their ‘man power’ to rig the municipal polls in West Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:21 PM IST