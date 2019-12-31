West Bengal BJP VC calls founder communal on Twitter, Meghalaya Governor comes to Mookerjee's rescue

Roy was quick to point out the problem with Bose’s public comment. He wrote on Twitter, “While being a state vice-president of an all-India party and flaunting the party’s name in your twitter handle, can you have your own “principles and ideology” and criticise the party’s founder? I personally think it is hypocrisy, but that is for you and your party to figure out.”

While Bose did not reply to the specific tweet, he sent out another tweet that lauded Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his secular ideology.

Bose wrote on twitter, “#AzadHindFauj united all religions, communities under the leadership of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose to fight against the British empire to liberate the country. I would fight communal forces to keep the nation United with the spirit of Bharat. Jai Hind!”