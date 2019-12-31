West Bengal BJP VC calls founder communal on Twitter, Meghalaya Governor comes to Mookerjee's rescue

The West Bengal vice president of BJP, Kumar Bose, who is also the grand-nephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, ended up splitting apart party politics and personal ideology very publicly on Twitter. Bose took to Twitter to call out his party founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee communal and stupid for partitioning Bengal in 1947.
Bose started talking about his ideology differing with his party’s ideology after Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy attacked Bose for calling the partition of Bengal a ‘historic blunder.’ Roy criticised Bose for his comments to which Bose replied saying, “With due respects to @tathagata2, I have my own principles & ideology- I don’t parrot anybody’s theory! Problems faced today is due to partition of Bengal & India. Bengal should have remained United, Dr Syamaprasad Mookerjee had his contribution, but was wrong dividing Bengal.”
Roy was quick to point out the problem with Bose’s public comment. He wrote on Twitter, “While being a state vice-president of an all-India party and flaunting the party’s name in your twitter handle, can you have your own “principles and ideology” and criticise the party’s founder? I personally think it is hypocrisy, but that is for you and your party to figure out.”
While Bose did not reply to the specific tweet, he sent out another tweet that lauded Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his secular ideology.
Bose wrote on twitter, “#AzadHindFauj united all religions, communities under the leadership of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose to fight against the British empire to liberate the country. I would fight communal forces to keep the nation United with the spirit of Bharat. Jai Hind!”
However, Roy wasn’t done picking a bone with bose, he again slammed Bose for ignoring his tweet on having the party’s name aligned with his publicly but criticising the party founder. Roy said that “@Chandrabosebjp has been called a stupid joker for advocating United Bengal, totally against the tenets of his party. He did not react. He is so confused he cannot choose between his party’s ideals and his grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose. All he can do is to parrot his ancestry.”