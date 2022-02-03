West Bengal: BJP to organise Saraswati Puja, dissenting leaders also invited

Kolkata: A day after BJP Bengal observer Kaliash Vijayvargiya met with the party’s dissenting MP Shantanu Thakur, the state BJP had planned to organize Saraswati puja to reunite the miffed leaders.

According to BJP sources, the miffed leaders will be invited for the party's Saraswati Puja festivity.

“There will be cultural extravaganza in the event and all the miffed leaders will be invited so that their problems can be heard,” said the party sources.

It can be recalled that Vijaywargiya met MoS Shantanu Thakur in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to sources, Vijaywargiya was asked to meet Thakur to speak about the dissenting leaders.

“Vijaywargiya heard about the problems of the dissent leaders and has asked them not to speak about their dissent in public,” said the party sources.

The sources also claimed that another MoS Nisith Pramanik was also present during the meeting.

However, Vijaywargiya claimed that there is ‘no’ dissent amongst the party members and also that Thakur would soon visit Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the party.

Meanwhile, ahead of the civic polls, dissenting BJP MLA Hiranmay Chatterjee was made the convener of Kharagpur.

Claiming that the BJP didn't call him for any party meeting last month, Hiranmay had left the party’s Whatsapp group.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:01 PM IST