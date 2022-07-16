e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: BJP to organise rally at Uluberia to counter TMC's Martyrs' Day programme on July 21

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
West Bengal: BJP to organise rally at Uluberia to counter TMC's Martyrs' Day programme on July 21 | Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP

Kolkata: To counter Trinamool Congress’ Martyrs' Day programme on July 21, the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a public rally at Howrah’s Uluberia on the same day with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as the main speaker.

According to BJP sources, during a protest against the speech of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet, BJP office in Uluberia was vandalised and was set on fire for which the saffron camp has decided to organize a public meeting there.

Meanwhile, even after BJP has applied for several grounds to hold the rally, the owners have refused, following which a cadre of BJP has moved the Calcutta High Court over the matter.

