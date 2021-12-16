West Bengal: BJP to organise ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ in January

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said that BJP will hold an agitation program at Nabanna in January over the alleged atrocities on farmers by the Trinamool Congress government.

“On January 10, I will be in Jalpaiguri and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be in Malda and then we will plan a Nabanna Abhiyaan under BJP Kisan Morcha. From December 22-24 we will submit deputation at every BDO offices and from January 5-10 Suvendu Adhikari, party national vice president Dilip Ghosh and I will hold protest marches in every district. We will be in Ghatal, Burdwan and Arambagh to lead the rallies there,” claimed Sukanta.

Notably, the BJP Kisan Morcha had held three days of protest rallies in Singur over the alleged atrocities of the state government against the farmers.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that BJP led Central government scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana is used for election campaigns by the Trinamool Congress.

“72 lakh farmers are supposed to get the benefit of Kisan Samman Yojana but only 26 lakh people get the benefit and the money sent by central government is being used for election campaigns by TMC government,” said Suvendu.

BJP Darjeeling MP and national general secretary of the party’s youth wing Raju Bista also slammed TMC for the alleged ‘sad state’ of the farmers in Bengal.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that just to be in the limelight the BJP is organizing ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’.

“The BJP had dreamt of capturing Nabanna ahead of the Assembly polls. After failing to keep up to the dreams, the saffron party during winter is just planning an outing. Their march towards the state secretariat won’t yield any result as all their claims are false,” said Kunal.

Meanwhile, turncoat BJP leader from Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya claimed that he didn’t get any invitation to attend the agitation of the saffron camp.

“By making agitation the serious condition of BJP cannot be addressed. To get the actual hang of the farmers one need to mix with the farmers which the BKP is not doing,” said Rabindranath.

Notably, after being denied ticket Rabindranath had defected from TMC to BJP and had contested under saffron camp’s ticket but lost to TMC’s Becharam Manna.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:02 PM IST