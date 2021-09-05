West Bengal: BJP to move court over cancellation of bypoll, says party chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: At a time when the saffron camp is short listing the candidate names for the bypoll in Bhabanipur constituency and poll in Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies, West Bengal Bhartiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh sensing ‘conspiracy’ claimed that the BJP will move the court soon over cancellation of the bypoll.

“When the state election commission is stating that they cannot hold municipal elections due to pandemic, how could the Election Commission of India grant permission for bypoll that too only for Bhabanipur. Is it a conspiracy? We are in talks with senior advocates and will move the court”, said Ghosh.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the BJP won’t demand cancellation of the poll but will give tough competition to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur seat.

“The BJP has come to Bengal to stay not to run away. We are ready for the polls and will fight it,” said Shamik.

Meanwhile, TMC Spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the BJP chief and said BJP is afraid of losing the poll again for which they are trying to cancel it.

“Even if the Municipal elections are due for years, the people of the state are getting services uninterrupted but if MLA is not elected then people won’t have a representative to depend on. The BJP out of fear of losing the poll again is making childish comments”, said Kunal also adding that ECI should have given permission to hold the poll in all seven constituencies.

Meanwhile, happy TMC supporters got more elated while painting Mamata Banerjee’s name as wall graffiti.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also instructed them to work safely.

