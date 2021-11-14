West Bengal: BJP to move court over alleged killing of cadre by Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Demanding CBI probe against the dead BJP cadre West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the West Bengal BJP will soon move the court over the alleged killings of the BJP cadres.

“The TMC cannot digest the BJP’s victory in Bhagwanpur in East Midnapore and just to create fear and tension the TMC is killing BJP cadres. The BJP will soon move the court demanding CBI probe of the killing,” mentioned Sukanta.

Notably, the BJP alleged that their cadre Bhaskar Bera has been beaten to death in East Midnapore by alleged TMC goons on Saturday late evening.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP cadre died due to the ‘infighting’ within the saffron camp.

“TMC doesn't believe in blood politics and violence. The fight between the traditional and new BJP cadres have led to the killing of this man,” said Kunal.

Incidentally, earlier this month another BJP cadre was allegedly killed by TMC goons in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Amarnath K, Superintendent of Police of East Midnapore, said, “We have started investigating the matter already. Cannot reveal much on this issue presently. We have also increased the number of police personnel in the area.”

ALSO READ Liquor prices likely to fall from next week in West Bengal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:27 PM IST