 West Bengal BJP to hold 1000 ‘Maha Jan Samapark Abhiyaan’ to celebrate 9 years of rule at Centre
According to party sources, all the party MPs and MLAs along with other leaders will take part in the ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ for 30 days.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
PTI

Kolkata: In order to mark nine years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government on May 30, BJP to hold at least public connect programmes across the country and West Bengal BJP to hold at least 1000 meetings across the state from May 30 to June 30.

Party leaders to meet voters

“During these public connect meetings the party leaders will also meet key voters across the state and will also strengthen the organisation of the party. For this programme 177 clusters have been made including central ministers, former ministers, national vice president, national general secretaries and others,” said the sources.

The sources also added that a six member team in district level and a four members team at mandal level is also formed for this meeting.

PM Modi to address 10 lakh booths on June 23

“List is being prepared of the influential people including sports personalities, industrialists and families of the martyrs. Emergency Day on June 25 will be observed and on this day through a documentary film, how Congress had allegedly destroyed the democracy of the country will be shown to the intellectuals. To mark the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address at least 10 lakh booths on June 23,” further added the party sources.

During this programme the saffron camp will put forward the developmental programmes undertaken by the BJP government and how the Prime Minister had established ‘New India’.

