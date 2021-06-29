West Bengal: BJP to feature Suvendu Adhikari alongside state president Dilip Ghosh on party posters

Kolkata: First time in history of Bharatiya Janata Party, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been given place in BJP’s poster along with state president Dilip Ghosh clearly indicating that the saffron camp is trying to open a parallel power line.

According to party sources, the saffron camp is trying to create a parallel lobby within the party to further strengthen the base of BJP in West Bengal.

“Normally the theme is kept in the middle of the banner and central leadership photos stay on right and state president photo stays on left but this is for the first time along with Dilip Ghosh photo of Suvendu Adhikari will also feature in all the posters of West Bengal BJP,” mentioned the sources.

The sources also added West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya will be removed from the poster and BJP National secretary Tarun Chugh and a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to replace Vijaywargiya.

“Following the rejoining of Mukul Roy who was incidentally very close to Vijaywargiya, the central leadership is replacing Vijaywargiya,” claimed the sources.

The BJP sources confirmed that changing of several wing heads was also discussed in the meetings.

“Dilip Ghosh had visited almost every part of the state to see the post-poll situation. Several district presidents also connected the closed door working committee meeting virtually and spoke on the present situation. In keeping to the discussions it was decided that few wing heads will be changed,” added the sources.