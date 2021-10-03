West Bengal: BJP to conduct Durga Puja for third consecutive year

Kolkata: Ending speculation the West Bengal BJP announced that they will conduct Durga Puja even this year.

After the poll debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls, a section of partymen didn’t want to hold the Puja this year but after several requests from the party cadres the saffron camp on Sunday announced that they will hold Durga Puja like last year in EZCC.

According to party sources, the vice-president of West Bengal BJP Pratap Banerjee had held a meeting with BJP Bidhannagar leader Sabyasachi Dutta to conduct the Durga Puja.

The party sources also confirmed that the party leaders will meet the authority of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) on Monday to seek permission to hold the puja.

It can be recalled that after huge success in Lok Sabha polls, the West Bengal BJP in order to connect with the people had organised Durga Puja in 2019 for the first time.

In 2020 the saffron camp had even set up book stalls in front of several Durga Puja pandals across the city.

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling Trinamool Congress after coming to power in 2011 had taken up most of the big pujas and several TMC ministers and leaders are part of the puja and also that in most of the pujas the inauguration became almost compulsory for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

