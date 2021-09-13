West Bengal: BJP to organise 20-day program on occasion of PM Modi’s 71st birthday

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leadership will organize district-level physical and virtual exhibitions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and work on the occasion of Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that from September 17 to October 7 the day he became Gujarat CM for the first time.

“The BJP leaders will provide social service to people, organize health camps, distribute fruits in slums and old-age homes, blood donation camps, help the differently-abled people and also clean 71 river banks”, said Ghosh.

Ghosh also said that the saffron camp will also celebrate Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi’ s birth anniversary on October 2 during the programme.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP Chief also took potshots at the TMC, while reacting to a newspaper advertisement by the Uttar Pradesh government in which the photo of a Kolkata flyover was seen.

“Except syndicates and cut money and vandalism nothing has been done by the TMC government. Several developmental projects across West Bengal were commissioned by the former Left Front government whose credit TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had taken,” said Ghosh.

Notably, on Monday the Trinamool Congress had done a RTI to know the reality whether the picture featuring Kolkata flyover was given by the Yogi government or was it a mistake of the newspaper.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:04 PM IST