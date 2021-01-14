West Bengal: BJP, TMC now engage in verbal duel over rights of journalists

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress is destroying the media which is the fourth pillar of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference at Kolkata Press Club, the BJP chief of West Bengal unit said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee never respects the journalists and also that journalists are not allowed to enter the state secretariat.

“Journalists are the fourth pillar of the Constitution. They bring out the truth to the common people. But the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee doesn’t show respect to the journalists and sometimes even the journalists are not permitted inside Nabanna,” claimed Ghosh.

However, the TMC claims that BJP is ruining the basics of journalism by heckling journalists.

Talking to Free Press Journal (FPJ), TMC MP Saugata Roy said that not just journalists, the ruling Trinamool Congress never disrespects anyone.

“Insulting media and bribing the media just to publish their news is common in BJP. Sometimes a journalist can’t even open his/her mouth as that could be a threat for the person. TMC treats everyone with the same importance,” mentioned Roy.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee time and again had alleged that the BJP leaders gave out doles to the media personnel to publish positive news about BJP and also to criticise the TMC.

“BJP threatens journalists and forces them to publish positive news about them. They only decide on the rank and files in the media, opposing which can result in loss of jobs,” Mamata was heard saying in several rallies.