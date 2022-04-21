West Bengal: BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar lacks experience, says Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Amidst dissenting party leaders and cadres, now BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that there are several experienced leaders in the party who are not given due importance.

“BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has less experience and those who have more experience cannot be overlooked,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also mentioned that the party workers and cadres are ‘depressed’ due to the poll debacle after the 2021 Assembly election.

“There was a hype that BJP will come to power and after the debacle the party workers’ mental strength and will amidst the post-poll violence have gone down and initiative should be taken to boost the morale of the party workers,” said the BJP national vice president.

Ghosh also claimed that soon the party will lose its ‘potential’ in the state.

“The party had strived hard to make a mark in the state and soon the lost place would be gained back by the saffron camp. Good politician is one who can make the right decision at the right time. Mamata Banerjee when she felt good supported BJP before and now she thinks she will oppose BJP,” added Ghosh.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar declined to comment on this issue.

After BJP’s fact-finding team said that the situation in Bengal demands imposing of Article 355 and 356 in the state, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that in order to ‘save’ the state, imposing these Articles are ‘necessary’.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP cadres on Thursday protested against the BJP state general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty and national leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in front of BJP headquarters.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:59 PM IST