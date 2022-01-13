West Bengal: BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar dissolves all cells and departments until new appointments are made

Kolkata: After major hullabaloo within the party with the formation of new state committees, state president Sukanta Majumdar asked for dissolving all committees, departments and cells while new appointments are made.

“As per the instructions of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, MP, State President of West Bengal BJP, all Departments and Cells stand dissolved till the time they are reconstituted and new appointments made,” read the circular signed by party’s office secretary Pranoy Roy.

It can be recalled that all the five Matua MLAs and one MP left BJP WhatsApp group after there was no Matua representation in the new state committee.

After a closed-door meeting at Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur’s residence in Thakurnagar, BJP MLAs Ashok Kirtania, Mukut Mani Adhikari and Ashim Sarkar demanded Matua representations in Matua dominated areas so that Matua Maha Sangh continues to support BJP. In this pretext, party MP Shantanu Thakur had also written a letter to the BJP central leadership.

After the Matuas, Gorkha MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma also left the party's group claiming that the party is ignoring the Gorkhas in the new state committee.

“The Gorkhas brought the BJP in the hills and in the new state committee Gorkha representation is not mentioned,” Sharma stated.

BJP Kharagpur MLA Hiranmay Chatterjee also left the group claiming that he is ‘not wanted’ by the BJP.

A senior party leader said on anonymity that new committees will be made soon accommodating the important faces of the party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:39 PM IST