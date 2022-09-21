West Bengal: BJP stages protest demanding CBI probe into 5-year-old boy death case | ANI

The West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with other party MLAs, staged a massive protest outside the state assembly against the TMC-led government after a five-year-old boy was found dead in Birbhum yesterday.

"We demand a CBI inquiry. A BJP delegation will meet the family of the deceased," Adhikari told ANI.

5-year-old found dead in neighbour's house

A five-year-old boy was found dead at the house of his neighbour in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Tuesday evening, following which a mob ransacked the house and set it on fire, police said.

The boy reportedly went missing on Sunday from Moldanga village that comes under Santiniketan police station. Ever since the child went missing, the village was on the edge.

The police have questioned the accused woman, from whose house the body was found. The body was found in a plastic bag at the roof of her house after the locals informed the police of a foul smell. The body was sent to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem.

After the incident, heavy security personnel was deployed in the area.

Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi, who visited the village after the body was found, said that the motive behind the crime is yet to be known. "The boy’s family didn’t suspect anyone. The accused woman has been arrested,” he said.