West Bengal: BJP slams TMC for ‘killing’ singer KK, TMC hits back

'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as Singer KK dies in Kolkata |

Kolkata: BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding CBI probe into Bollywood singer KK’s death.

According to Khan, there is something behind the death of the singer as no one from BJP, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was allowed during the autopsy process of the singer.

“Only CBI probe can find out the actual reason for the singer’s death. Inquiry should be done on why 7000 people were permitted inside the auditorium instead of its capacity of 3000. Why was the show held when ACs weren’t functioning and also why in the presence of TMC leaders in the hospital KK was admitted,” stated Khan.

On the other hand ,BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh directly held Trinamool Congress responsible for the death of the Bollywood singer.

“Union Home Minister in Parliament had said that if you go to Bengal you will be killed. This is now proven. The programme where KK was performing was not college social but a concert arranged by the Trinamool Congress leaders. KK was not feeling well and was sweating. He even wanted to leave but was not allowed,” said Ghosh.

Slamming Ghosh for his comments, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP national vice president is trying to ‘survive’ within his party.

“BJP has censored him and through such comments it is a strategy to struggle for survival. BJP is playing politics over the death of the singer,” mentioned the TMC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, doctor Pavitra Sarkar also criticized the move of not taking KK to hospital instead of taking him back to the hotel.

However, according to Lalbazar sources, 10 antacid medicines were found from KK’s hotel room.

“Though there was no prescription, 10 antacids were found in his room. We have also learnt that KK used to take Ayurvedic medicine for acidity,” said Lalbazar sources.

Driver of KK, Atowari Yadav claimed that he did not feel ‘well’ inside the car and was ‘restless’ while returning back to the hotel.