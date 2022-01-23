West Bengal: BJP sends show-cause letter to BJP spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari for allegedly being vocal against party

Kolkata: BJP sent showcause letter to BJP spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari for allegedly being vocal against the party.

According to the letter sent by the state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, the ‘dissent’ leaders have to reply to the reason for which they became vocal against the party.

However, according to Tiwari he had never been vocal against the party and also that he will continue with the party.

“Since the age of 18 I have been associated with the BJP. Those who are new to this party don’t know the functioning of this party. They should come and learn from the traditional party workers. I will reply back to the letter and will also stay with BJP,” claimed Tiwari.

Without naming anyone, Tiwari also claimed that currently in BJP people want to ‘grab power’ in the party.

“PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and state chief Sukanta Majumdar and also BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh are my leaders. There are some people who are just trying to grab power inside the party,” mentioned Tiwari.

The former state BJP vice president also claimed that when he was the state president he used to spend time in the booths hinting that the current leadership doesn’t maintain the same.

It can be recalled that Tiwari, Majumdar along with other dissent leaders last week had held a closed door meeting with BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur at Kolkata Port Trust guest house after their names didn’t feature in the new state committee of the party.

BJP MP Shantanu Thakur claimed that whenever any dissent leader will call him, he will meet them.

“Several dissent leaders mees me every day and how many people will be showcaused? I cannot say anything about this but can assure that I will always stand by the dissent leaders,” said Thakur.

However, BJP spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that he didn’t get any letter.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:54 PM IST