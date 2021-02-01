West Bengal: BJP seeks permission from TMC govt to hold 'Rath Yatra' across the state

Kolkata: With assembly polls just months away, the West Bengal BJP on Monday sought permission from the ruling Trinamool Congress government to hold saffron camp's two-month-long ‘Rath Yatra’ or ‘Parivartan Yatra’ across the state touching every assembly constituency.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee met West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay at 'Nabanna', the state secretariat, to submit a letter where it was mentioned that the BJP is intending to hold rathyatras and padyatras from the ongoing month till March-end.

Notably, similar rathyatras were organised by the saffron camp in 2018 ahead of the parliamentary election in 2019, but the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government did not give permission o the BJP to hold the yatra.

Incidentally, a theme song maligning the ruling Trinamool Congress was also made that Union Minister Babul Supriyo had sung and was supposed to be played during the rally.

“Alapan Bandhopadhyay has taken the letter. We intend to cross all the constituencies of the state. We have selected five districts as starting and ending points of these rallies. It will start from February beginning and will go on till March-end. The duration of each yatra would be of approximately 20 to 25 days,” mentioned Pratap Banerjee.

“The broader purpose of this communication is to appraise you about the gamut of the program so that the administration may prepare the modalities of relevant support system for the peaceful conduct of the program,” the BJP West Bengal vice-president wrote in his letter.

According to BJP sources, the party's national president JP Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Rath Yatra' on February 6 from Nabadwip and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 'Rath yatra' from Coochbehar on February 8.

“Shah is making two days visit on February 8. On February 9 he is likely to address the rally of Thakurnagar which he couldn’t attend on January 30. As per the initial plan, the Rath Yatras are scheduled to start from Nabadwip, Coochbehar, Kakdwip, Jhargram, and Tarapith,” mentioned the saffron camp sources.