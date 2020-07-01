West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh attacked by miscreants during morning walk

On June 20, Dilip Ghosh had called for "revenge" against the Trinamool Congress after his party comes to power in the state, stoking a major political controversy. In a snide reference to Mamata Banerjee''s 2011 slogan of ''Bodla Noy, Bodol Chai'' (change, not revenge), Ghosh recently shared a poster on his Facebook page that had a picture of him along with a slogan -- ''Bodlao Hobey, Bodolo Hobey'', meaning that there will be change as well as revenge.

"The TMC came to power by saying no revenge, but in the last nine years, what they did was only pursuing vendetta politics against the opposition. More than 100 of our party workers were killed in the last few years. When we are voted to power we will take revenge against these anti-socials and corrupt officials, otherwise, people will not forgive us. We believe in paying back in the same coin," Ghosh said justifying his social media post. Hitting out at the BJP, the Trinamool Congress said that such comments prove the "mentality" of the party.