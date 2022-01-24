West Bengal BJP MP Shantanu Thakur likely to meet JP Nadda; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: After two miffed BJP leaders were showcaused, rest of the miffed leaders sought time from BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah so that they can discuss their problems with them.

According to BJP sources, BJP MP and MoS Shantanu Thakur will visit New Delhi on January 30 to attend the Parliament session and he is also likely to meet Nadda to inform him about the problems.

“The problem is gradually increasing and just to put a check on it the miffed leaders have decided to inform about their problems to party’s national president. Shantanu after visiting the national capital is likely to meet Nadda on this issue,” said the party sources.

Meanwhile, the state BJP held an organisational meeting with district leaders to decide upon the new state committee members.

It can be recalled that BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had dissolved all the committees, departments and cells after there was infighting within the party over the new state committee.

According to party sources, the party leaders will hold a meeting with leaders of North Bengal on Tuesday and probable names of the Kolkata committee will be discussed on Wednesday. The party sources also mentioned that Majumdar will soon meet with the miffed leaders to find a solution.

However, the BJP state president on Monday claimed that the problems will be met soon.

When asked how many leaders will be showcaused, Majumdar maintained silence.

It is pertinent to mention that the miffed leaders without naming anyone slammed state general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty and claimed that he had given ‘wrong’ information to Central leaders following which several names were not mentioned in the state committee.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:15 PM IST