West Bengal: BJP moves Calcutta HC over PAC chairman post

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ambika Roy on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court over removing Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy from the chairman post of PAC in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

“The person who has been given the post of the chairman is himself a corrupt person and if anyone who is corrupt is given that post in public account committee then no one will ever get to the actual expenses incurred by the government,” said Ambika also adding that the court should probe how the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that Mukul was nominated by BJP which is a ‘blatant lie’.

It can be recalled that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said that he will move the court over the PAC issue and will also implement anti-defection law so that Mukul Roy who is BJP MLA from Krishnanagar (North) post gets disqualified.

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, the West Bengal BJP leadership is planning to nominate Mukul Roy’s name for Rajya Sabha post.

According to sources, if Mukul Roy gets nominated there then he will have to resign from his MLA post.