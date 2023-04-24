West Bengal: BJP minority wing plans agitation against Mamata Banerjee's Eid speech

File Photos

Kolkata: The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority wing, along with senior leaders, plans to hold an agitation programme against the speech made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Eid celebrations.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that permission is being sought from the police and if permission is denied, the saffron camp will move the court.

Suvendu: Mamata's divisive speech has harmed the peace of the state

"Out of the 3.5 million Muslims in Bengal, only 10% speak Urdu and the remaining 90% speak Bengali. Why did the Chief Minister deliver her speech in Hindi? Was it for a section of people that doesn't include Bengali Muslims? During festivities, she directly asked for votes and slammed the central government. Her divisive speech has harmed the peace of the state," Adhikari said.

Taking further potshots at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Adhikari mentioned that the ruling party has lost a large part of the minority votes.

"In the Ballygunge bypolls, booths of two wards were looted for which they could win. TMC faced a debacle in the Sagardighi bypoll. Mamata Banerjee failed to give justice to the father of dead student leader Anis Khan. She even failed to arrest the culprits behind Rizwanur Rahaman's murder. We (BJP) cannot let Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Viswaas, Sab ka Prayas' hamper," added the Leader of Opposition.