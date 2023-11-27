 West Bengal: BJP Leaving No Stone Unturned By Urging People To Attend Amit Shah's 'Kolkata Chalo' Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: BJP Leaving No Stone Unturned By Urging People To Attend Amit Shah's 'Kolkata Chalo' Rally

West Bengal: BJP Leaving No Stone Unturned By Urging People To Attend Amit Shah's 'Kolkata Chalo' Rally

The BJP urges people across the state to attend the party's 'Kolkata Cholo' rally in central Kolkata as Esplanade area on November 29 where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah | File pic

Kolkata: West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stones unturned to urge people across the state to attend party's 'Kolkata Cholo' rally in central Kolkata as Esplanade area on November 29 where Union Home minister Amit Shah will address.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar attending a rally in south Kolkata said," Bengal was once the land of saints which became land of scams during TMC regime."

Urging people to attend Shah's rally, Majumdar also pointed out the TMC leaders who are in jail presently due to their involvement in alleged scams.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari addressing a rally in Rampurhat in Birbhum district gave a new deadline for TMC Birbhum leaders who are involved in alleged scams.

LoP Suvendhu Adhikari warns TMC

"TMC had moved court against our rally. We are monitoring everything and in December there will be more surprise for the TMC Birbhum leaders. There are new TMC leaders here who are creating ja of," said Adhikari.

Countering Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that no takes Adhikari's deadlines 'seriously'.

It maybe recalled that the state administration had moved single bench of Calcutta High Court against the saffron camp's rally. When the single bench gave affirmative nudge for the rally, challenging the order the administration moved division bench which also gave approval to the rally.

Read Also
West Bengal: Amit Shah likely to address rally in Birbhum on April 14
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: BJP Leaving No Stone Unturned By Urging People To Attend Amit Shah's 'Kolkata Chalo'...

West Bengal: BJP Leaving No Stone Unturned By Urging People To Attend Amit Shah's 'Kolkata Chalo'...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Brijmohan Agarwal Hits Out At Congress; Hopeful Of Victory In 2024 Lok...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Brijmohan Agarwal Hits Out At Congress; Hopeful Of Victory In 2024 Lok...

'Stop Publishing Ads In Telangana Newspapers': EC Rebukes Karnataka Govt For Poll Code Violation

'Stop Publishing Ads In Telangana Newspapers': EC Rebukes Karnataka Govt For Poll Code Violation

'Mahatma Gandhi Was Mahapurush, Narendra Modi Is Yugpurush': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (WATCH)

'Mahatma Gandhi Was Mahapurush, Narendra Modi Is Yugpurush': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (WATCH)

UP: Massive Blaze Engulfs AC Bus In Prayagraj, Passengers Jump Through Windows To Save Lives;...

UP: Massive Blaze Engulfs AC Bus In Prayagraj, Passengers Jump Through Windows To Save Lives;...