West Bengal: Tathagata Roy once again slams BJP leaders over turncoat issue

Kolkata: No sooner did the turncoat leaders express their interest in joining back the ruling Trinamool Congress fold, senior BJP leader and former Governor of Tripura, Tathagata Roy once again took to Twitter and slammed the senior BJP leaders of West Bengal for accepting them.

“Those who were welcomed by the BJP with arms wide open overlooking the traditional BJP cadres are now trying to return back to the TMC,” slammed the senior BJP leader in Bengali.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar slammed the ‘opportunist’ turncoat leaders and urged Tathagata Roy not to be ‘sentimental’.

“Those who are now trying to get back to TMC are opportunists and thinking that they might gain power if BJP comes to power are now just to be in power are trying to get back to the TMC. Just like TMC turncoat leader is being sentimental and is writing to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, Tathagata Roy is also being emotional. I request Tathagata Roy not to be emotional,” claimed Jai Prakash.

Meanwhile, an FIR had been lodged against BJP leader Tathagata Royat Girish Park Police station in North Kolkata for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Notably, the former Governor of Tripura post the poll debacle of the BJP alleged that BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior leaders should be answerable for allowing ticket to the turncoat leaders.