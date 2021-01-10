West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's office in Nandigram vandalised

Kolkata: Two days after a public meeting in Nandigram, newly defected leader Suvendu Adhikari’s office at Nandigram was vandalised on Sunday by alleged TMC goons.

BJP leader Kaniska Panda demanded immediate arrest of the alleged goons.

“We protest against an incident caused by TMC Harmad cadres at Nandigram. We want to tell them what they are doing these things by using muscle power just because the state administration is with them. We want immediate arrest of these goons,” mentioned Panda.

Meanwhile, after Nandigram, Suvendu’s public meeting at Purulia on Sunday also witnessed untoward incidents. People started anti BJP slogans and broke chairs minutes after the former West Bengal Transport Minister started his speech.

However, Suvendu, who was seen very confident, claimed that the BJP will win all nine assembly seats of Purulia and also that he will visit Purulia after every 15 days.

“We have taken proper permission of the police but the police didn’t turn up during the incident. It is purposely done by the ruling Trinamool Congress just to create unnecessary tension. But this will not go for long as after a few days everything will go under the hands of the Election Commission,” mentioned Suvendu.

Slamming Suvendu, West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that people of West Bengal have seen how corrupt Suvendu is and also claimed that Suvendu cannot win from Nandigram.

“Suvendu was seen taking money in the Narada sting operation. People of the state are aware of the same. No matter how much Suvendu tries to give himself a clean image he cannot even mark his victory from Nandigram. Suvendu became popular in Nandigram because of Mamata Banerjee,” mentioned the TMC minister.