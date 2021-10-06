West Bengal: BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta's comment fuels speculation of him leaving the party

Kolkata: Another turncoat leader in BJP Sabyasachi Dutta without naming BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh maligns Ghosh. Speculations rise that he might rejoin TMC.

“The murders of Lakhimpur should be given capital punishment. They should not be spared and despite such violence if some think that it is a lighter incident then I have nothing to say about him,” slammed Dutta.

Notably, BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the TMC had visited Lakhimpur Kheri to spread ‘unnecessary chaos’.

West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that Sabyasachi is making such statements just to get back to the TMC.

“Who said that the culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident will be spared? The TMC doesn’t have any political base and Dilip Ghosh was correct when he said that TMC had visited Uttar Pradesh to create chaos,” said Majumdar.

It can be recalled that speculations made it to the headlines that Sabyasachi would return to the ruling Trinamool Congress after he had stopped attending the party programs called by the BJP. Though, last Saturday he was present in a meeting related to BJP’s Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called Bidhannagar MLA and minister of Fire and Emergency services Sujit Bose to ask his stand if Sabyasachi returns to the TMC.

Though Sujit refused to comment on it but close aide to Sujit Bose said that Sujit said that he will raise an objection if Sabyasachi is taken back to the TMC.

When contacted even Sabyasachi didn’t end the speculation and said that he wasn’t aware of the development.

It is pertinent to mention that a couple of days back TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had hinted towards Municipal election after the bypolls scheduled on October 30.

Sabyasachi was once the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and by bringing no-confidence motion the responsibility was given to present BMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty. After having a tussle within his own partymen over BMC Sabyasachi had resigned from the post and then defected to BJP in 2019 just before the Durga Puja.

