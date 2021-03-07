West Bengal: BJP leader Rakesh Singh's aide arrested in connection with cocaine case

Kolkata: An aide of arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been held from New Town area of the city for his alleged involvement in the drug seizure case involving another party leader Pamela Goswami, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a 42-year-old resident of New Alipore area in the city, is a close associate of Singh and has played a vital role in the drug smuggling case, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. "The person has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the officer said.

The person was arrested on Saturday night, the officer said.