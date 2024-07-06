West Bengal: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Threatens Exit From Politics If Not Given Specific Duties

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday had expressed his mind that can leave politics if not given any ‘specific duty’.

“If there is no work for me, it means the party doesn’t need me anymore. There is no point in hanging around. I cannot force myself on the party. Earlier I was an MP and was accountable to people. Since I am no longer an MP now, I am a free man. I will do something else now,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that during his tenure BJP had strengthened its organization in the state and bagged 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from 2 in 2014. The saffron camp had also won 77 MLA seats in the 2021 state Assembly elections. “I didn’t work for posts or financial benefits but I worked and tried as my party wanted me to deliver,” Ghosh added.

Notably, after BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar had replaced Ghosh as the state president, Ghosh became the national vice president of the saffron camp and then that post was also taken away from him. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Ghosh lost to Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

Soon after the defeat, Ghosh without naming anyone blamed a section of the party as his constituency Medinipore was changed and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul was sent there who also lost to TMC’s June Malia.

It can be recalled that Ghosh, a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and then became the general secretary of the Bengal unit of BJP in 2014 and then got promoted to the party’s state president in 2015. Ghosh was state president of the Bengal unit twice.