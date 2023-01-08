West Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday once again raised his ante against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and alleged that after the demonetisation Banerjee changed notes that valued at least Rs 1000 crore.

“Not just the verdict of the Supreme Court, the fake accounts found in a cooperative bank in Birbhum district once again proves that the decision of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a correct decision. After the demonetisation with the help of businessmen and others Abhishek Banerjee changed notes valued at least Rs 1000 crore. Several other TMC leaders are also in the race,” said Adhikari.

It may be noted that a couple of days back during the CBI raid at cooperative bank in Suri in Birbhum district the agency found at least 177 fake bank accounts which the central agency thinks were opened to convert black money into white.

Slamming Adhikari, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari is not state Leader of Opposition but is opposition leader of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Adhikari suffers from Abhishek phobia. When the demonetisation took place Adhikari was TMC leader and minister. If he was aware that Abhishek had done such a thing then why didn’t he protest then? He should prove his claims,” mentioned Ghosh.

