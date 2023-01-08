e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

Slamming Adhikari, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari is not state Leader of Opposition but is opposition leader of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday once again raised his ante against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and alleged that after the demonetisation Banerjee changed notes that valued at least Rs 1000 crore.

“Not just the verdict of the Supreme Court, the fake accounts found in a cooperative bank in Birbhum district once again proves that the decision of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a correct decision. After the demonetisation with the help of businessmen and others Abhishek Banerjee changed notes valued at least Rs 1000 crore. Several other TMC leaders are also in the race,” said Adhikari.

Read Also
After Mamata Banerjee said Vande Bharat train was attacked in Bihar, three minors arrested from...
article-image

It may be noted that a couple of days back during the CBI raid at cooperative bank in Suri in Birbhum district the agency found at least 177 fake bank accounts which the central agency thinks were opened to convert black money into white.

Slamming Adhikari, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari is not state Leader of Opposition but is opposition leader of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Adhikari suffers from Abhishek phobia. When the demonetisation took place Adhikari was TMC leader and minister. If he was aware that Abhishek had done such a thing then why didn’t he protest then? He should prove his claims,” mentioned Ghosh.

Read Also
West Bengal: CM Mamata demands national status for Gangasagar mela
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incident: Veteran pilots to Air India

Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incident: Veteran pilots to Air India

Gautam Adani, now Asia’s richest man, regrets not finishing college

Gautam Adani, now Asia’s richest man, regrets not finishing college

West Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

Major train accident averted in Santragachi after two compartments of Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat...

Major train accident averted in Santragachi after two compartments of Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat...

Fog cripples rail, air traffic; north India shivers in biting cold

Fog cripples rail, air traffic; north India shivers in biting cold