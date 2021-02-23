West Bengal: BJP gets mixed reaction in their Parivartan Yatra ahead of elections

Kolkata: Where on one side former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP is going to win more than 200 seats, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was shown black flags in Darjeeling.

Taking part in West Bengal BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Kultali in South 24 Parganas, the former chief minister of Maharashtra claimed that the enthusiasm of the people in West Bengal is saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next West Bengal government with more than 200 seats.

“The people of West Bengal know that only BJP can bring in real change in the state. The people across the state are coming out in large number while the BJP’s yatra is crossing their locality, the answer is loud and clear,” mentioned Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was once again shown ‘Black Flag’ by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters during his visit to Darjeeling after almost three years for attending party’s Parivartan Yatra.

The GJM supporters were heard crying foul against the saffron camp as according to them despite having a BJP parliamentarian for many terms, the BJP had always neglected the hills.

Amidst the ‘Go Back’ slogan, the West Bengal BJP chief was heard stating that supporters of Bimal Gurung and TMC are unnecessarily spreading tension being afraid of the rise of the BJP in West Bengal.