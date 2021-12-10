West Bengal: BJP dependant on central leaders for Kolkata Municipal Polls

Kolkata: After West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls and even the bypolls, West Bengal BJP is still banking on the Union Ministers as star campaigners for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls scheduled on December 19.

According to the list released by the West Bengal BJP, Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Ramkripal Yadav, Giriraj Singh along with former MoS Debasree Chowdhury , SS Ahluwalia and state leaders will be campaigning for the KMC polls.

According to BJP sources, those central leaders who are connected with the state and are extremely popular in West Bengal are being invited to campaign for the KMC polls.

State leaders including party chief Sukanta Majumdar, national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will also campaign for the party.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the BJP is getting good response from the common people and also that if the election is conducted ‘properly’ then the saffron camp is sure to win major seats in the KMC.

“I have been campaigning for the KMC polls and people are accepting the BJP. If there is a free and fair election then the saffron camp is sure to win the polls,” said Sukanta.

Notably, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had time and again claimed that the saffron camp is failing to convince people for the polls as according to him people of West Bengal will vote in favor of TMC for the works done by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the TMC is scheduled to launch their KMC polls manifesto on Saturday.

According to TMC sources the ruling party is likely to give more importance on women security and building of flyovers in their manifesto.

“Maa flyover and other developments done by the TMC are being used as BJP manifesto elsewhere. This time the stress will be more on women security and other development in keeping with those that TMC has done in the last ten years,” said the sources.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:25 PM IST