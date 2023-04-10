West Bengal BJP chief writes to President Murmu over ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ issue | ANI

Kolkata: State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu over the ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaderships had asked to do to a few tribal women in Balurghat after they defected back to TMC from BJP.

“On April 6, about 200 people belonging to the Tribal families under Tapan Assembly constituency of my Balurghat Lok Sabha area joined BJP. This did not go well with a section of Trinamool Leadership and those families were put into severe pressure by Goons of Trinamool Congress and some of them were forced to join TMC. Had it been done democratically, we have nothing to say, but inhuman medieval period autocracy was met out by forcing them “Dandavat Parikrama” for about 1 km as punishment before handing over the TMC Flag in the Trinamool District Party Office,” read Majumdar’s letter.

BJP held rally demanding punishment

The state BJP president also sought Murmu’s intervention ‘to prevent such autocracy on the Tribal and women in future. The saffron camp also held a protest rally led by Majumdar and BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh at Balurghat demanding ‘strict punishment’ of the alleged culprits.

It can be recalled that on Sunday Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to the social media urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take stringent action against those behind the act.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari doesn’t have the ‘right’ to speak about Scheduled Tribes as he had earlier insulted Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda who too is a tribal woman.