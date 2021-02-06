West Bengal: BJP chief JP Nadda breaks bread with 2,500 farmers, holds road show in Malda

Kolkata: At a time when the farmers are agitating near the national capital against the BJP-led central government’s farm laws, BJP national chief JP Nadda on Saturday took lunch with 2,500 farmers of West Bengal.

Before flagging off the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Nabadwip, Nadda at Malda had lunch in public with 2,500 farmers with simple ‘Khichdi’.

Maligning the ruling Trinamool Congress, Nadda said that the TMC government didn’t address the problem of the poor and also that the BJP government always stands firm with the farmers and other poor people.

Notably, the entire country is witnessing widespread violence as several political parties are lending support to the protesting farmers at Singhu border.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again claimed that the TMC is always with the protesting farmers and also claimed that the new farm laws are ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-farmers’.

Demanding immediate repeal of the three farm bills, the protesting farmers even held a protest march at Red Fort on Republic Day and unfurled their flag in the place where National Flag gets hoisted.

Incidentally, on February 4, 15 MPs from 10 Opposition parties, including SAD, DMK, NCP, and Trinamool Congress, were stopped by police from meeting the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border.

According to poll analysts, the backward and the downtrodden sections are mostly targeted by the politicians in order to get votes.

“The BJP government is not doing much to resolve the protest against the farm bills but is claiming that they are in favor of the farmers in West Bengal. The BJP should first clear their stand on the farm bills before claiming their proximity and care for the farmers,” mentioned the analysts.

It is pertinent to mention that in a bid to woo the farmers in the poll-bound West Bengal, the BJP national chief had launched two public outreach programs ‘Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan’ and ‘Ek Mutti Chawal’ (a fistful of rice) in January.

Asked about the impact of ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in West Bengal, to which TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the TMC will counter Nadda’s claim from a public rally at Nabadwip on February 7.