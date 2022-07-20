West Bengal: BJP calls off its July 21 event despite conditional nudge from Calcutta HC

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Despite conditional nudge from the Calcutta High Court for the BJP to hold their public rally on July 21 evening, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari cancelled the party programme at Uluberia.

“The court has given time for the programme from 8pm to 10 pm. Those party supporters and cadres who will attend the meeting cannot reach back to their homes as it will be too late for which the programme is being cancelled,” said Adhikari.

Earlier this day, Calcutta High Court had asked the BJP to hold the meeting in the evening and also asked the saffron camp to inform the police of Uluberia about the programme venue and expected turnout.

The court had also instructed that if the police feels that the turnout won’t be befitting to the ground the BJP is intending to hold the programme then the saffron camp has to change the venue.

Slamming TMC, Adhikari said that BJP’s programme has no connection with TMC’s Martyr’s Day.

“We have applied to several grounds to hold the programme and even after granting permissions the owners due to pressure from the ruling party have declined the permission. Ruling party is stating that several cars of TMC supporters will cross Uluberia. All ‘thieves’ of TMC will assemble in Kolkata to celebrate Jihad Day,” alleged the Leader of Opposition.

Praising Calcutta High court, Adhikari said that the court abiding to the law and constitution despite ‘pressure’ from ruling Trinamool Congress have given permission to BJP to hold the programme.

“Court knows that BJP is a national party and the constitution states that government is of the people, by the people and for the people. Despite odds, the court has granted permission to BJP to hold the rally,” added Adhikari.

It may be noted that to counter Trinamool Congress’ Martyr’s Day programme on July 21, the Bengal BJP had organized a public rally at Howrah’s Uluberia on the same day with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as the main speaker.

According to BJP sources, during protest against the speech of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet, BJP office in Uluberia was vandalized and was set on fire for which the saffron camp has decided to organize a public meeting at Uluberia.