West Bengal: BJKM to agitate in Singur for 3 days over 'atrocities' against farmers, says LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that the BJP farmer’s wing, Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha (BJKM), will protest at Singur over the alleged atrocities of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over farmers from December 14-16.

Addressing the media, Suvendu said that all the MLAs will visit the agitation site and also that the saffron camp will continue their protest if the state government doesn’t stand by the farmers immediately.

“The agitation will be led by the youth wing president Mahadev Sarkar and state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu will be in charge of the agitation. Only in this state the farmers are deprived,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Notably, Suvendu along with farmer’s wing workers and farmers have met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with farmers demanding compensation from the state government over procuring fertilizers.

“We have pressed seven demands and urged the Governor to inform the state government to listen to the appeals. Farmers in Bengal are suffering because of black marketing of fertilizers. The Jawad cyclone has also affected horticulture, potato, paddy farming, so farmers want some compensation,” said Suvendu.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress government, Suvendu said that only in this state the farmers are not given subsidy on electricity.

“The state government had spent 1500 crore rupees for festivals and doles to the imam but for farmers they didn't do anything. After the poll debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC doesn’t implement the central schemes on farmers leaving them in more distress,” further mentioned Suvendu.

While campaigning for BJP candidates in ward 100, 110 and 111, the Leader of Opposition urged people to see the amount of property TMC candidates had made in the last 10 years.

“Instead of a manifesto the TMC should submit white papers on what promises they have given and how much they have met. CM’s sister-in-law Kajori Banerjee is the owner of nine plots. This government is Tolamool Congress and the councilors are cut-money councilors,” claimed Suvendu.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:02 PM IST