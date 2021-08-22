West Bengal: Bengali headmaster to get President’s award for his digital education initiative

Kolkata: Headmaster of Malda's Sovanagar High School Hariswami Das has been selected for President’s Award from Bengal this year for his digital educational model created in time of COVID (and it still continues) in 2020 by reaching digital learning at the doorstep of the students through relentless hard work.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Hariswami Das said that by scanning QR codes, poor students of his school get access to books of all the subjects they cannot buy and videos uploaded by the school teachers.

“Most of the students come from no income group for which this initiative has helped them to get books which they cannot afford. QR codes not only give them access to books but also to video lessons by the teachers. This initiative is from class six to twelve. The names of the books are available in the code and the code is given in a card so that it is easier for the students as well,” said the headmaster of Sovanagar High School.

Notably, the effort for digital education during the lockdown has won the hearts of many and on September 5 on Teacher’s Day this Bengali headmaster of Sovanagar High School will get the President's Award.

Apart from his initiative in digital education, his work in environmental preservation, creating ecologically friendly equipment for school by stopping usage of plastics at the residences of the students since 2015 has been replicated in 26 schools in Doars.

Asked whether he had been contacted by the Trinamool Congress run West Bengal government after his initiative of starting QR code to which Hariswami replied in negative and said that if the state government contacts him he will help the government to start this initiative in every school.

